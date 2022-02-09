Watch
Paraeducator at Thornton middle school arrested for sex assault on a child

Posted at 4:40 PM, Feb 09, 2022
DENVER – A paraeducator at Quist Middle School in Thornton has been charged with sexual assault on a child after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student at the school, according to prosecutors.

Cathia Covarrubias Ruiz, 24, faces counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse, and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. All three counts are felonies.

The alleged sexual relationship happened while Ruiz was working as a paraeducator at the school between October 2021 and January of this year. Paraeucators are school employees who work under the supervision of a teacher or other educators.

Ruiz is due to make a court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Adams County District Court. According to court records, Ruiz was still in jail on Wednesday but had a $20,000 bond set in the case.

27J Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon. No other information about the allegations was released Wednesday.

