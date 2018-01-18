Own one of these? The top 10 stolen cars in the Denver metro area

DENVER — Vehicle thefts have been on the rise in Denver and Colorado over the past several years, and thieves appear to have developed a fondness for one brand in particular.

Honda vehicles, specifically the Civic and Accord, has once again topped the list of the ten most stolen cars in the Denver metro area in 2017, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

The two Honda models accounted for nearly 45 percent of the recently-released CATPA list, with 1,869 Civics and Accords being reported stolen last year.

The second most popular make among Denver-area thieves is Subaru. Owners of the Impreza (486 thefts) and Legacy (254 thefts) from Colorado’s unofficial car brand were hit hard in 2017.

Here are the top ten stolen vehicles in the Denver metro area 2017: