Deceased person found after Denver police investigate overturned car in South Platte River

Florida and Platte River Drive
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 04, 2022
DENVER — Denver police have started an investigation Wednesday morning after responding to an overturned car in the South Platte River, and finding a body afterward.

The Denver Police Department responded to W. Florida Avenue and S. Platte River Drive near the Overland Golf Course and Ruby Hill Park to investigate a car that had crashed and overturned in the river.

At 10 a.m., police said they had not found any occupants but by 10:15 a.m., they confirmed they had located one deceased person.

No other details were available on the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

