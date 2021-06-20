Watch
Overrun national forests prompt action from US Congress

Will Powers/AP
FILE - This July 20, 2007 photo shows a hillside stand of lodge pole pine trees, fronted by aspens inside the gate of Rocky Mountain National Park, Colo., that has been killed by Pine Beetles. University of Colorado researchers say mountain pine beetles that are devastating forests across the West are now breeding twice in some years. (AP Photo/Will Powers, File)
DENVER (AP) — It's become commonplace for counties in Colorado's high country to spend their own tax dollars to help manage national forests because the U.S. Forest Service is understaffed.

Meanwhile, Colorado's ski areas spend about $25 million a year in fees to the federal treasury in exchange for being on federal land, and only a small fraction returns to those forests for management.

The Denver Post reports the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act, or SHRED Act, was recently introduced in Congress and would allow forests that bring in large amounts of ski fees to allocate some of that money for staffing.

