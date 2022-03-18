Overloaded beer truck will cause closure of I-76

ARVADA, Colo. — An improperly loaded beer truck will force a closure of eastbound I-76 after the morning rush hour, according to the Arvada Police Department.

I-76 is currently down to one lane at Wadsworth Boulevard because Arvada police says a semi-truck has too much beer in its load.

The heavy load appears to have caused the truck to cave in, according to photos Arvada police posted of the incident.

#Trafficalert I-76 eastbound at Wadsworth Blvd is down to one lane. There will be a full closure for 4 hours after rush hour. Alternate route, I-70 to Sheridan or Federal, then to North to I-76. Too much beer is never a good thing. pic.twitter.com/QBF6PzYtK6 — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) March 18, 2022

Police will fully close eastbound I-76 at Wadsworth Boulevard after the morning rush hour, and it will likely remain closed for four hours. Only I-76 will be closed, so I-70 will still be accessible.

Arvada police recommends drivers trying to head eastbound on I-76 instead take I-70 to Sheridan or Federal boulevards and then to head north to I-76.

