Overloaded beer truck will cause closure of I-76

Arvada Police Department
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 18, 2022
ARVADA, Colo. — An improperly loaded beer truck will force a closure of eastbound I-76 after the morning rush hour, according to the Arvada Police Department.

I-76 is currently down to one lane at Wadsworth Boulevard because Arvada police says a semi-truck has too much beer in its load.

The heavy load appears to have caused the truck to cave in, according to photos Arvada police posted of the incident.

Police will fully close eastbound I-76 at Wadsworth Boulevard after the morning rush hour, and it will likely remain closed for four hours. Only I-76 will be closed, so I-70 will still be accessible.

Arvada police recommends drivers trying to head eastbound on I-76 instead take I-70 to Sheridan or Federal boulevards and then to head north to I-76.

