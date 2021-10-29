Plea deal could be reached in Jepsy Kallungi's case

COLORADO SPRINGS — 26-year-old Jepsy Amaga Kallungi was last seen in March of 2019. Over two years after she was reported missing, her husband was arrested and charged with her murder.

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico in June of 2021. He was 38 years old at the time.

A preliminary hearing was set for October 29, but was rescheduled after the prosecution filed a motion to continue. The judge also said one of the prosecution's main witnesses could not make it.

The judge said there may not be a need for the proof evident, presumption great hearing after all. That's when prosecutors would argue there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Prosecutors told News5 the reason there may be no need for a preliminary hearing is because a plea deal could be reached.

NO preliminary hearing today.



One of the prosecution’s main witnesses couldn’t make it - and it sounds like a plea deal could be struck between the two sides. Right now, the hearing has been moved to Jan. 21 at 8:30 AM, for a half-day. @KOAA https://t.co/LYUQXBAeOy — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) October 29, 2021

The hearing was moved to January 21, even though prosecutors maintained they were ready to proceed on Friday. In court, they said the defense indicated they would like to reschedule the hearing.

The arrest affidavit claims Dane strangled Jepsy during an act of domestic violence, inflicting serious injuries. Investigators believe Dane saw Jepsy was "suffering," and decided to kill her. The paperwork states the incident happened on March 20, 2019, inside their apartment around 10:30 p.m.

Jepsy's mother told News5 she moved to the United States in 2017 from the Philippines.

CLICK HERE to read Dane Kallungi's redacted arrest affidavit.

According to the records, police say Dane put Jepsy's body into the trunk of his car, and took his son to school the next morning before going to work. After work, police claim Dane drove Jepsy's body to a remote area in Teller County, where he buried her. Jepsy's body has not been found.

Dane moved to California after Jepsy disappeared. The arrest paperwork says that on March 26, 2021, Dane had lunch with his ex-wife, Alaine. The affidavit states Dane took a brief trip to Colorado Springs because of an illness in his family. Allegedly, that's when Dane told Alaine he killed Jepsy.

Three days later, Alaine contacted investigators to inform them of the conversation. With her consent, detectives arranged a recorded phone call to learn more about a domestic disturbance between Dane and Jepsy from March 20, 2019.

Investigators listed several statements from the call on April 3, 2021, including:

"She was in my trunk and then after work I drove to Florissant and found a spot and like I just stuffed her and... hold on a second... yeah, I went to Florissant and no, I like said good bye to her before I put her in there and tried to apologize a million times."

PREVIOUS REPORTING

Affidavit: Jepsy Kallungi's husband admitted he killed her to ex-wife

Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested on murder charge

Mother pleads for help in Jepsy Amaga’s disappearance