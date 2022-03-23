Outdoor Retailer show leaving Colorado, moving back to Utah

DENVER – The nation's largest outdoor recreation trade show is leaving Colorado and moving back to Utah after five years, despite boycott threats from major recreation companies and an environmental conservation group over the move.

The Outdoor Retailer show, which has been in Denver since 2018, will move back to Salt Lake City after this year’s June event, said Jeff Davis and Marissa Nicholson, with Emerald X, the company that manages the show.

“Salt Lake City and County is our hometown, and we’re going back with a commitment to effecting meaningful change. It would be wrong for us to leave the way we did and simply go back as if nothing happened. In reality, leaving after 2017 has not brought the change we had hoped for, so we will push back, not pull back. We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive.”

The Conservation Alliance, the conservation group threatening to boycott, is accusing lawmakers in Utah of chipping away at protections for national monuments and public lands, the Associated Press reports. Other big-name companies like Patagonia, REI, and The North Face said they too, would boycott the show over the move.

The biannual show was moved to Denver after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.

The show decided to leave after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a resolution calling on federal officials to rescind the monument that President Barack Obama designated on 1.3 million acres of land in southeastern Utah considered sacred to Native American tribes, according to the Associated Press.

"It’s clear those in charge of the Outdoor Retailer trade show did not learn their lesson. Politicians in Utah have continued to wage war on public lands conservation and their harmful efforts show no signs of slowing down," said Center for Western Priorities executive director Jennifer Rokala. "Not only is Utah’s governor preparing to launch a taxpayer-funded lawsuit to strip protections from Bears Ears National Monument, today Utah Senator Mike Lee asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson about the possibility of gutting the law which gives presidents the authority to designate national monuments."

She continued, “Outdoor recreation is booming in the West, fueling local economies and driving calls to protect more public lands. Leaders in the outdoor industry should recognize their growing power and not reward the bad behavior of extreme anti-conservation politicians.”

Colorado contributed a total of $1.7 million to help relocate the show from Salt Lake City, with the understanding that organizers would hold three outdoor retail conventions in Denver each year for five years.