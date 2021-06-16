Outdoor mural gallery opens in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — On Wednesday the Downtown Denver Partnership Welton Street Renaissance Project will host an unveiling of the Five Points Outdoor Mural Gallery.

The outdoor gallery is one installment of the Welton Street Renaissance Project which hopes to bring more public art to Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

“You can just walk outside and you can experience all that joy. You can see the artist, and have that emotional reaction of physical reaction,” said curator of the gallery Robert Gray.

The murals were created by African American artists and each piece will include a technology component that allows visitors to learn more about the artist, the history of Five Points, and the information on the renaissance project.

Gray told Denver7, he hopes this outdoor gallery brings more visitors to Five points.

“We all know about the gentrification that happened in Five Points, which is is known more as RiNo now. Through regular street art and getting international artists...that beautiful art has shifted a lot of that foot traffic to stay in that one area. So we want to use art and technology to really combat that” said Gray.

Kwon Atlas with the Downtown Denver Partnership told Denver7 that they hope visitors will take time to patronize businesses in the area.

“Our intention is that you checkout the murals but then you also checkout the local businesses. This corridor has some of the best minority and women owned businesses,” Atlas said.

The unveiling event will begin at 6:00pm at Five Points Plaza located at 27th Avenue and Welton Street.

The outdoor gallery will also be open during the Juneteenth celebration.

