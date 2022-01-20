Ouray Ice Festival and competition returns for 2022

OURAY, Colo. — The annual Ouray Ice Festival and competitions are back and welcoming spectators for 2022, with events starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

The three-day, four-night festival attracts ice climbers and enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate the growing sport. This year marks the 27th Ouray Ice Festival.

It will include clinics, vendor exhibitions, competitions, evening celebrations and more. The clinics require registration.

The fun starts Thursday with a kickoff party at 6 p.m. at the Wright Opera House. The competitions begin Friday with the qualifiers for the Elite Mixed Climbing Competition, with the finals scheduled for Saturday. The speed climbing competition will run throughout the day Sunday. Click here for a full schedule of events.

All of the money raised through the festival will go to funding the operational costs of the Ouray Ice Park.

The director of the Ouray County Health Department gave the event the green light to proceed, and encourages all spectators to:



Social distance

Wear masks in public places and indoor events

Wash hands frequently

Stay home if you feel sick

Get vaccinated

Masks are mandatory at all evening events in the Wright Opera House. They are strongly encouraged at the Vendor Village.

The UIAA North American Youth and Adult Ice Climbing Championship will take place at the park in early February.

The Ouray Ice Park opened for the season on Christmas Day 2021 after about 12,000 pounds of rock fell from cliffs onto the entrance of the park in March. It took out a water supply line that was used to create much of the ice. By April, the park had raised enough money to repair the damage and rebuilding was underway.