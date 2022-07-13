Otter pup born at Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1.

The pup is healthy and strong, according to the zoo.

Keepers report that parents Pintar and Bu are very attentive.

“First-time dad Pintar is even bringing back shrimp for the pup to eat, which is a few weeks too soon, but very well intentioned,” the Denver Zoo said in a Facebook post.

The otter family will remain behind the scenes in their den box for a few more weeks until the pup can open his eyes and navigate on his own. Guests interested in seeing the pup before then can watch through the zoo’s Otter Den Box Cam that’s set up in their habitat in El Pomar Foundation Village Hall, which is located in Toyota Elephant Passage.