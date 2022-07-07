Otero County roads back open after major flooding

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — After strong storms that sparked multiple tornado warnings moved across eastern Colorado Wednesday, major flooding caused some Otero County roads to close for hours.

The Colorado State Patrol 2C, which covers much of the eastern part of the state, reported that U.S. Highway 50 was closed at Colorado State Highway 71 Wednesday night after ditches overflowed and caused flooding near Rocky Ford.

Hwy 50 at Hwy 71 had some water still running across the roadway. The ditches are overflowing. Watch for tree branches on roadways in La Junta and Rocky Ford. pic.twitter.com/pt0mkmE99s — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) July 7, 2022

By Thursday morning, CSP said all of the roads in Otero County were open but warned that debris, mud and branches could still be on highways.

CSP reminded drivers to use caution and watch for debris and road damage when traveling on county roads Thursday.

At this time, CSP did not report any injuries.

The City of La Junta also reported some storm damage Thursday morning, including downed branches, clogged storm sewers and a cracked power line pole.

More scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon , but the severe weather threat will be lower.