Oriental Theater in Tennyson holds fundraiser for 5 victims of Denver and Lakewood shooting

DENVER — Nearly a month after a shooter took the lives of five people on a rampage through more than five miles and two cities, friends and family of the victims came together to mourn and support each other.

A charity event was held on Sunday afternoon at the Oriental Theater called Souls Unite.

"These losses hit close to home for us. We lost friends, and it's affected a lot of our friends and a lot of our staff personally," said Andy Bercaw, the owner of the Oriental Theater. "This is a chance to mourn, to be together as an art community, as a music community, and just celebrate life."

The event brought musicians and artists to the Oriental Theater to sell tickets, paintings and auction items to raise money for the victims families. The money raised will be divided equally between charities for each of the victims: Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, Danny Scofield and Sarah Steck.

"One hundred percent of proceeds today — whether it's from ticket sales, or the auction or raffles — all go towards the victims and their families," Bercaw said. "I want them to know that they're not forgotten, that we're thinking about them, that we care about them and their families."

As of Sunday evening, organizers said they'd raised about $7,000.