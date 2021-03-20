Organization aims to register thousands of Spanish-speaking Latinos, Latinas for COVID-19 vaccine

Si usted o alguien en su familia desea registrarse para una cita de vacunación puede llamar o enviar un texto al numero (720) 879-3225 o (720) 879-3227.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - As more Coloradans enter the vaccine pool, one Hispanic organization is working to get shots into the arms of 50,000 Spanish-speaking Latinos and Latinas.

Adelante Community Development is working to not only register thousands of Spanish speakers, but organizers are trying to get to those in two specific communities.

"We're going to be working very closely with mobile home owners and ranchers," said Maria Gonzalez, the Founder and CEO of the organization.

Gonzalez said come April she hopes to have two vaccination sites with more ample appointments slots. The first at the Mile High Flea Market and the second somewhere in Aurora.

"Organizations like Adelante struggle to get an event because we don't have the funding, we don't have the structure, but we have the people that need us to get them vaccinated," she said.

In the meantime, Gonzalez sits in her office most days taking calls and reading text messages from the hundreds of people reaching out for an appointment.

"We're taking about 400 phone calls a day, on average," said Gonzalez.

If you or someone in your family would like to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment with the help of Adelante Community Development, you can call or text (720) 879-3225 or (720) 879-3227.

Si usted o alguien en su familia desea registrarse para una cita de vacunación puede llamar o enviar un texto al numero (720) 879-3225 o (720) 879-3227.