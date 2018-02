LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A coffee chain with a loyal following in the Pacific Northwest is expanding its Colorado presence with its first Denver-area location.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. plans to open a drive-thru coffee stand at 6671 W. Colfax in Lakewood -- right by Casa Bonita -- this spring.

The company currently has locations in Colorado Springs, Loveland and Fort Collins. The Lakewood coffee shop will be the first in the Denver area but more are likely in the future.

In total, Dutch Bros. has nearly 300 locations spread across seven states.