The Opening Act program is teaching a new round of girls how to build confidence through theatre.

Opening Act, which was founded in 2016 by media veteran Sylvia Cordy, addresses challenges young Black women confront that may compromise their paths to success.

Those challenges include hair discrimination, stereotyping, increased disciplinary action in school, and more.

"We just want to teach our girls how to understand to lean into who you are to be your authentic self," says Biaze Houston, Ph. D., a board member for Opening Act. "This is just an opportunity to help girls through theatre and arts recognize who they are, do some things that may be unfamiliar to them, or maybe uncomfortable."

Opening Act theatre program helps girls build confidence

Houston says the week-long program can help shy kids break out of their shells in a safe space.

The camp’s theme for girls between the ages of 5 and 17 is "Authentically Me." Activities include improvisation, role-playing, movement, dance and singing to instill confidence and develop the qualities of personal leadership.

The camp starts Monday and concludes Saturday with a Showcase Performance at Cole Middle School.

"Every girl has an opportunity to be showcased in some form or fashion, through song, through speech, through acting," says Houston.

Denver7's Jessica Crawford will be a featured speaker at the event.

To participate in future Opening Act camps, call 303-777-2054 or visit openingacttheatre.org.