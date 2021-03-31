One woman dead, another injured in Fort Collins crash with semi-truck

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One woman is dead after a serious crash in Fort Collins Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Collins Police Services says a 911 call came in at 4:25 p.m. for a serious collision at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and the northeast Frontage Road between a 2002 Jeep Cherokee and a 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck.

An adult female was driving the Cherokee heading west on Mulberry Street and turned left to go south on the Frontage road when she and the semi-truck, driven by an adult male heading east on Mulberry Street, collided in the intersection.

The adult female passenger in the Cherokee died from the crash. Her identity has not been released. The Cherokee driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

The Fort Collins Police Services Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team (CRASH) is investigating the crash to determine which driver had the right of way and what led up to the collision. Mulberry Street was blocked for more than four hours while investigators processed the scene. It reopened around 8:45 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Koski at (970) 416-2229.

