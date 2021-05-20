1 person hospitalized in Denver police shooting

DENVER — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being shot by at least one Denver police officer.

The severity of the injury is not known at this time, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

No officers were injured.

Police have not provided details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

DPD is investigating, and S. Federal Boulevard is shut down in both directions at Harvard Avenue. The department advised drivers to find alternate routes in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.