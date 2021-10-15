One person dies after crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a crash at E. Iliff Avenue and S. Havana Street early Friday morning.

On Friday morning around 12:16 a.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at E. Iliff Avenue and S. Havana Street.

Based on the initial investigation, police said a white minivan was traveling eastbound on Iliff Avenue and did not stop for a red light. As it went through the intersection, it struck a blue Jeep Compass that was headed southbound on Havana Avenue.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that the driver of the minivan, a 25-year-old man, was injured and not responsive. The man was transported to a local hospital and died of his injuries later Friday morning, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver in the Jeep was not injured.

The intersection was closed until about 4:15 a.m. Friday.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is handling the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown.

This story is developing. Stay with Denver7 for updates.