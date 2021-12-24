One person dead after early morning crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Fort Collins Thursday, according to the Fort Collins Police Services.

Around 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Constitution Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2003 Subaru Impreza that had crashed into a tree off the west side of the roadway.

The lone occupant, an adult male, was fatally injured in the crash.

Investigators with the Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team determined the Subaru was traveling westbound on West Palm Street when the driver lost control and went off the west side of the roadway as it turned into Constitution Avenue. The Subaru continued off the road, collided with a light pole and hit a tree, according to authorities.

Speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash, according to investigators.

“Losing a loved one so suddenly is devastating, and it can be especially hard at the holidays. Our hearts are heavy for the family and friends of this driver today,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen. “We implore our community members to drive safely and avoid such preventable tragedies on our roadways.”

The man's identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner at a later time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.