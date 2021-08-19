'One of the worst perpetrators our community has seen': Repeat sex offender in Aurora sentenced

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A convicted sex offender will spend the rest of his life in prison after sexually assaulting two girls in Aurora.

On Aug. 12, Gustavo Andazola-Burciaga, 54, was sentenced to 126 years to life.

Following a five-day trial in May, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Andazola-Burciaga was sentenced to prison in October 2017 in an Adams County human trafficking case involving a 14-year-old. The case garnered media interest and prompted two other victims to come forward. They were 6 and 7 years old in 2010, when Andazola-Burciaga repeatedly molested them at his home in Aurora, according to the district attorney's office.

At the May trial, another victim came forward and testified she was sexually assaulted by Andazola-Burciaga in 2006 in Denver when she was 9 years old, according to the district attorney's office.

Andazola-Burciaga was sentenced by Arapahoe County District Court Judge Eric White.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said Andazola-Burciaga "is one of the worst perpetrators our community has seen."

“His decision to act on sick and selfish desires robbed his victims of their innocence and did lasting damage to their self-esteem and sense of security," he continued. "After more than a decade of justice deferred, the court’s sentence does what nothing previously has done: It protects children everywhere from ever being victimized by this defendant again.”