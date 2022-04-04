One man injured following shooting in Lower Downtown Sunday

DENVER, Co — A shooting has left one man injured during a busy Sunday evening in Lower Downtown.

According to Denver Police, a man shot another man near 20th and Market streets shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening and the suspect was taken into custody.

There are road restrictions near the scene, which is an area surrounded by restaurants and bars.

Last week, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot just a few blocks away near 20th and Larimer streets.

On New Years, a quadruple shooting left two people dead and wounded two others near 19th and Blake streets.