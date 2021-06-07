Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash that closed down I-25 at Happy Canyon Road

Interstate has reopened
items.[0].videoTitle
A crash with a deer on I-25 ended with one person dead and nine others injured Monday morning.
One dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-25 south of Happy Canyon Road
Posted at 4:06 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:34:09-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A crash with a deer ended with one person dead and nine others injured Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a car hit a deer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Happy Canyon Road.

The people in the vehicle that hit the deer got out and "multiple cars hit the people," according to Master Trooper Gary Culter with the Colorado State Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine the number of vehicles involved.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Northbound and southbound I-25 were initially closed, but northbound lanes reopened around 3:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes reopened around 9 a.m.

Click here for a live traffic radar.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku