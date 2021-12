AURORA, Colo. — A shooting on Saturday morning left one man dead in Aurora. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Akron Street around 7:46 a.m. and discovered a man who had been shot.

The victim’s name has not been released while the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office locates next-of-kin.

No other details were available. Investigators are seeking information from the public asking anyone to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.