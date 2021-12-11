One Colorado hosts mobile vaccine clinic in Denver aimed at vaccinating LGBTQ people

DENVER — A parking lot in Denver's North Capitol Hill neighborhood was home to a mobile vaccine clinic aimed at the LGBTQ community.

On Saturday, multiple people lined up near Logan Street and East 18th Avenue to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sarah and Beka Whitson got their booster shots to protect their 2-year-old son who isn't old enough to get vaccinated.

"It's personal, and this is personal to need to take care of our communities and our kids," Sarah said.

But their choice to get vaccinated goes far beyond their son. Many in the LGBTQ community feel obligated to get vaccinated for their chosen families and their communities.

"I think there is a real joy and celebration in the community and making sure that we are protecting ourselves and protecting each other," One Colorado Deputy Director Garrett Royer said.

The nonprofit helped organize the vaccine clinic. While it was open to everyone, it was aimed at LGBTQ people whom Royer says are more prone to get exposed.

"They're more likely to work in retail and foodservice, which means that they are those frontline workers," he said.

Because of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, LGBTQ people are more likely to be at the forefront of supporting public health measures. Royer says at least 92 percent of the community is vaccinated nationwide.

"We know what it feels like to be at a disadvantage, and we don't want to take the risk," Beka said.

The couple hopes to instill this same compassion in their son.