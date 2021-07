DENVER — Colorado may be one of the most active, outdoorsy states in the nation, but there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of accessibility to trails, races and events when it comes to athletes who are disabled.

In this story, we look at those challenges through the eyes of one adaptive athlete, Julia Beckley, and how she and others are hoping to open up new opportunities for those with disabilities.

