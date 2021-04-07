On man dead in suspected weather-related single SUV crash

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators believe the weather played a role in a man losing control of his SUV and crashing into a tree, causing deadly injuries.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on South Peoria Street near East Alameda Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). The initial investigation indicated a man was driving his SUV southbound on South Peoria Street when he lost control. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was in the SUV at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. APD has not released the identity of the victim.

Traffic Unit Investigators are continue the work to attempt to reconstruct the scene to determine speeds and other contributing factors. Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved.

The road remains closed at this time.