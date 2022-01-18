Watch
On-duty Aurora officer in patrol car hit, killed pedestrian late Monday

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 08:07:05-05

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol have started an investigation after an Aurora officer in a police car struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. at S. Nucla Street and E. Quincy Avenue

The officer was on-duty at the time of the crash, the police department said. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The speed limit in the areas is 40 mph and the intersection does not have any crosswalks.

Eastbound Quincy Avenue was closed between S. Memphis Street and S. Buckley Road for the investigation, but reopened by 4:55 a.m.

