Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closes to vehicles for season

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed to vehicles for the season on Monday morning.

The road is currently closed to all visitors so crews can begin maintenance and repair work, but will reopen to pedestrians and bicyclists afterward.

It's not clear when Old Fall River Road will be ready to welcome pedestrians, dog-walkers and bicyclists.

Any pet owners on the road must keep their animals on a leash of six feet or less, and must stay on the road — pets are prohibited from the park's trails.

The curved, narrow road opened in 1920 and unlike the paved Trail Ridge Road, Old Fall River Road is mostly gravel and dirt.

Reservations are required to enter the national park through Oct. 11.