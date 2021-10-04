Watch
Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closes to vehicles for season

Rocky Mountain National Park
Old Fall River Road opened to vehicles on July 12, 2019. It typically opens by the Fourth of July.
Old Fall River Road in RMNP
Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 04, 2021
Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed to vehicles for the season on Monday morning.

The road is currently closed to all visitors so crews can begin maintenance and repair work, but will reopen to pedestrians and bicyclists afterward.

It's not clear when Old Fall River Road will be ready to welcome pedestrians, dog-walkers and bicyclists.

Any pet owners on the road must keep their animals on a leash of six feet or less, and must stay on the road — pets are prohibited from the park's trails.

The curved, narrow road opened in 1920 and unlike the paved Trail Ridge Road, Old Fall River Road is mostly gravel and dirt.

Reservations are required to enter the national park through Oct. 11.

