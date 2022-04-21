Officials remind public land visitors to recreate responsibly to prevent wildfires

DENVER — Ahead of "extremely dangerous" fire conditions for eastern Colorado Friday, public land agencies are reminding Coloradans to recreate responsibly to prevent for wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says the wildfire threat will continue Thursday after several fires on Wednesday, including one in Monte Vista that destroyed several structures.

After windy, and warm weather all week, winds on Friday across the area are expected to be sustained between 25 and 40 miles per hour out of the south, with gusts between 40 and 60 mph. The NWS Boulder has issued red flag warnings that will be in effect from 11 a.m.to. 9 p.m. from the foothills all the way across the Eastern Plains.

Ahead of the extreme fire danger Friday, public land officials are reminding anyone who plans to visit public lands to exercise caution to prevent wildfires.

Here’s what they say you should know before you go: