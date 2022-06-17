Officials identify remains of 2 killed in Old Snowmass fire

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Officials have identified the two victims in a structure fire in Old Snowmass early Monday morning .

Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 655 Monastery Cutoff Rd. around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a structure fire at a single residence. Four people lived in the residence who were identified as the homeowner, his fiance and two other adults.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said one person was injured and two people known to live in the residence were unaccounted for. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed the two missing people had died. There was little physical material available for identification purposes, but the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Henrie C. Coerdt, 76, and Barbara “Suni” Coerdt, 71, both of Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

The sheriff’s office initially said the fourth person wasn't injured, but it's since confirmed the fourth person in the home also had minor injuries. Another person was seriously injured.

The residence was nearly destroyed due to the “immense heat from the fire.” Due to the destruction, fire investigators were not able to locate and identify a clear origin and cause of the fire.

After a review of the findings in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said the fire was not suspicious or criminally concerning.