Officials identify man shot and killed by Weld County deputy

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a Weld County deputy Friday night.

The Weld County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday the man who died in the shooting was Steven Michael Kielian, 32, of the Milliken area.

The shooting happened near Gill by the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 55. According to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a call for a disturbance in progress around 5:43 p.m. Reports suggest Kielian was near the residence of his girlfriend when the incident occurred, the coroner's office said.

Investigators not released details on what led up to the shooting. Kielian was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He died around 7:30 p.m.

Following an autopsy and laboratory reports, the coroner's office will determine a final manner and cause of death.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the shooting.

