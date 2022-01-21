Watch
Officials identify Colorado skier who died of hypothermia

Lost Trail Pass on Montana/Idaho border
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 21, 2022
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana have released the name of a Colorado skier who died while skiing out of bounds at the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border.

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton says 25-year-old William Benjamin Brown of Denver had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13.

Ski patrol members found his body the next day on the Idaho side of the Continental Divide. An autopsy determined he died of hypothermia.

Brown’s memorial services are planned in Statesville, North Carolina.

