Officials confirm first wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years

ARVADA, Colo. — Officials have confirmed the first wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association (CCA) announced Monday.

The kill happened near Walden, which is home to one of Colorado's wolf packs.

CCA officials say a 500 pound purebred replacement heifer was attacked and eaten by the pack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the existence of the pack in northern central Colorado earlier this year. The CCA says individual wolves were sited in the area prior to confirmation.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working with the livestock producer to learn more about the attack, according to the CCA.

“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” said Steve Wooten, CCA President.