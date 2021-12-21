Watch
Officials confirm first wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years

500 pound heifer attacked, eaten by wolf pack
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf in Eurkea, Mo. Once on the verge of extinction, the rarest subspecies of the gray wolf in North America has seen its population nearly double over the last five years. U.S. wildlife managers said Friday, March 12, 2021, the latest survey shows there are now at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 20, 2021
ARVADA, Colo. — Officials have confirmed the first wolf kill of livestock in Colorado in more than 70 years, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association (CCA) announced Monday.

The kill happened near Walden, which is home to one of Colorado's wolf packs.

CCA officials say a 500 pound purebred replacement heifer was attacked and eaten by the pack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the existence of the pack in northern central Colorado earlier this year. The CCA says individual wolves were sited in the area prior to confirmation.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are working with the livestock producer to learn more about the attack, according to the CCA.

“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” said Steve Wooten, CCA President.

