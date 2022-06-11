Officers shoot, kill driver who tried to stab deputy: Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office

DENVER — A driver who appeared to have been involved in a crash in Silver Plume was shot and killed by officers after the man attempted to stab a deputy, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Main Street in Silver Plume after deputies received a call of a motorist assist around 11:21 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived and found a single vehicle, which appeared to have been involved in an accident.

The driver and sole occupant, an adult white male, immediately became argumentative and uncooperative with the deputies and had armed himself with a knife, the sheriff’s office said.

After an hour of negotiations, deputies were able to break out the car windows and remove one knife. But the suspect rearmed himself with a second knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then tried to subdue the suspect with bean bags and a taser, but the suspect was not affected and tried to stab an officer and was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.

The Deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.