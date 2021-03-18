Officers in Boulder rescue goose with arrow lodged in head

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police in Boulder are looking for whoever shot a goose with an arrow, leaving it lodged near its beak since at least March 5.

Police released video on Wednesday of the animal’s rescue to help find those responsible.

The video shows animal control officers using a net to capture the goose and then cutting off most of the arrow with bolt cutters before taking it to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont. The center helped make arrangements for the animal to be transported to Planned Pethood International, where it will have surgery to have the arrow removed.

It saddens us the things some humans do to each other & to animals. So when we're able to help, we love to do so. BPD Animal Protection safely rescued this goose yesterday, removed part of the arrow & helped transport him. Pls call 303-441-3333 if you know who did this #Boulder pic.twitter.com/6mriDvrbLC — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 17, 2021

Once it recovers, it will be released.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the animal was doing, but police said it was able to walk, fly and swim.

It flew away when officers tried to capture it after it was first spotted on March 5.

Anyone with information about how this goose was injured is asked to call Boulder Dispatch at 303-441-3333.