Officers fired at during alleged road rage incident in Commerce City, Highway 85 blocked

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — What started as a possible road rage incident turned into a fight and led to shots being fired at officers and deputies in Commerce City, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said some time around 6:30 p.m. a possible road rage incident occurred in Commerce City in the area of 72nd Avenue and Highway 85.

The people in the cars involved in the incident then got out of their vehicles and started fighting in the street, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the individuals grabbed a gun and then shots were fired towards Commerce City police officers and Adams County deputies responding to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the individual got back into the vehicle, and now first responders are blocking Highway 85 between E. 77th Avenue to E. 72nd Avenue. The Commerce City police chief also confirmed Brighton Road is closed.

The individual has remained in the vehicle refusing to respond to commands to surrender, according to the sheriff’s office. The individual is believed to be the only person in the vehicle.

The Adams County SWAT team responded to the scene to assist.

By 8:48 p.m., the sheriff's office said the scene was secure. At least two people were taken into custody, but possibly more.

The scene is now secure, the area will still be closed to traffic for the follow up investigation. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during the incident. pic.twitter.com/wUFteb4etk — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 30, 2021

It's not known if any of the suspects were injured.

Officials said drivers in the area should use Dahlia Street to get around the closure, which remains in place for the investigation. The Commerce City Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

