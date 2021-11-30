Officers fired at during alleged DUI incident in Commerce City, Brighton Boulevard closed

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Brighton Boulevard will remain closed for several hours after shots were fired at officers and deputies in Commerce City, according to Commerce City Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the report of a DUI driver in the northbound lanes of the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, at least one person shot at them. The Commerce City officers returned fire.

Multiple people then took off in a vehicle.

Officers chased the vehicle, which ended up crashing in the 7600 block of Brighton Boulevard. At this time, the occupants of the vehicle refused to get out of the vehicle.

The Commerce City Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office SWAT teams responded to the scene to assist.

By 8:48 p.m., the sheriff's office said the scene was secure. At least two people were taken into custody, but possibly more.

The scene is now secure, the area will still be closed to traffic for the follow up investigation. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during the incident. pic.twitter.com/wUFteb4etk — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 30, 2021

No officers or bystanders were injured. Two men involved in the incident were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained during the incident.

The incident impacted traffic at both Highway 85 and Brighton Boulevard. Brighton Boulevard will remain closed for several hours as investigators conduct the investigation. Officials said drivers in the area should use Dahlia Street to get around the closure. The Commerce City Police Department is handling the investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office initially said the incident may have stemmed from road rage and that people were fighting in the street prior to the shooting, however, the Commerce City Police Department did not confirm these details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that the incident did not stem from road rage as the Adams County Sheriff's Office initially indicated.