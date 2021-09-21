Officer wounded in Littleton shooting; police searching for a suspect

LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities are searching for suspect who wounded a police officer late Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue sometime before midnight.

"Officers originally responded to a call of a shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual who began to shoot at them," police said.

One officer is wounded and in serious but stable condition at a local hospital according to Division Chief Gene Enley with the Littleton Police Department.

Residents living in nearby apartment complexes and homes are being told to stay inside as SWAT officers search for a suspect.

#UPDATE - Per Littleton PD. We know one officer was shot sometime before midnight. Division Chief Enley described their condition as serious but stable. ACTIVE scene - officers in the area are still looking for a suspect so they’re asking everyone stay inside. @DenverChannel https://t.co/vbXICluq7u — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) September 21, 2021

Streets in the area are also closed.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.

This is a breaking story and we will have live updates on Denver7 through the morning.

