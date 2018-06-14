4. Hot in Denver Thursday
More moisture will return to Colorado by Thursday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and a few storms possible for Denver and the eastern plains. It will be windy and hot with highs in the low to mid-90s in Denver and low 100s over southeastern Colorado.
5. You can keep watching Bourdain on Netflix
Anthony Bourdain's series "Parts Unknown" was set to end its run on Netflix this month but the company said it extended the show's licensing agreement to keep the program running in the U.S. Bourdain took his own life last week at the age of 61.