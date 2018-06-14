Good morning. Here are 5 Things to Know for Thursday, June 14, 2018.

1. Officer shot in Denver

Police in Denver continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that left an officer with a gunshot wound to the leg and a suspect in “grave condition.”

2. Wildfires ravage parts of Colorado

At least 7 active wildfires are burning in Colorado. The largest, the 416 Fire burning near Durango, has grown to over 26,000 acres. Here's a map with the latest.

3. Water World closed Thursday

Due to possible contamination from untreated irrigation water, Water World will be closed all day Thursday. The water park expects to reopen by Friday.

4. Hot in Denver Thursday

More moisture will return to Colorado by Thursday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and a few storms possible for Denver and the eastern plains. It will be windy and hot with highs in the low to mid-90s in Denver and low 100s over southeastern Colorado.

5. You can keep watching Bourdain on Netflix

Anthony Bourdain's series "Parts Unknown" was set to end its run on Netflix this month but the company said it extended the show's licensing agreement to keep the program running in the U.S. Bourdain took his own life last week at the age of 61.