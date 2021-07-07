Numerous mudslides disable vehicles on U.S. 285 in Poncha Pass

FLORENCE, Colo. — Authorities are reporting several vehicles are disabled after at least three mudslides washed up on U.S. 285 in Poncho Pass Tuesday night. The pass is closed. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

The first slide was reported by the Colorado State Patrol around 10 p.m. It occurred two miles north of the pass. Just seconds later, another slide occurred in the area. A third mudslide washed up on the highway about two miles south of the pass, CSP tweeted.

Troopers said numerous vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer, got caught in the slides. No injuries have been reported. Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to clear the road and tow the disabled vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area, advising the area is susceptible to debris flow, including burn scar areas, given the widespread precipitation from Tuesday's storms.