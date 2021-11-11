Watch
Nuggets beat Pacers 101-98 without Jokic

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, center, pulls in a rebound between Indiana Pacers forwards Domantas Sabonis, left, and Torrey Craig in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:09 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:09:10-05

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98.

Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris ended with Jokic being suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess.

