Not so crazy: Japan making women's hoops history with head coach from Durango

Eric Gay/AP
Japan's head coach Thomas Wayne Hovasse, left, high five with Japan's Saori Miyazaki (32) during women's basketball preliminary round game against the United States of America at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:00:10-04

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Tom Hovasse spoke about the unthinkable when he was hired as the head coach of Japan's women's basketball team.

The Durango, Colorado, native said he would have his team playing for gold at the Tokyo Games against the U.S.

Hovasse says many thought he was crazy. Not anymore.

Japan is one win away from the gold medal game. The first foreign-born head coach of Japan's national team already has made history, leading Japan to the medal round for the first time in its history.

Japan joins an elite group in the semifinals.

The U.S. is going for a seventh straight gold medal,. France won silver at the 2012 London Games. Serbia won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.

