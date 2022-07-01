Northwest Parkway closed at 96th Street for crash, 3 injured

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Northwest Parkway is closed between Highway 287 and S. 96th Street due to a crash involving a semi and multiple other vehicles.

At least three people were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, the Broomfield Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened at the entrance to the Northwest Parkway at S. 96th Street.



Police said the semi is on its side.

The crash is under investigation.

Traffic is being re-routed.