NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A woman dressed only in a robe was able to escape her Northglenn home Wednesday morning as flames shot up behind her.

A fire ignited in the home’s garage around 9:30 a.m.

North Metro Fire crews arrived at the home, located near Humboldt Street and East 112th Place, and immediately began attacking the flames.

Crews had the fire knocked down quickly, and all parties were accounted for. No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is unknown. However, the fire appears to have destroyed the garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.