Two in custody, paintball gun found after lockdown at Northfield High School in Denver

DENVER – Two people were taken into custody and a paintball gun was found by police after Northfield High School was placed on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning after a report of a student with a gun.

The Denver Police Department said in a tweet just before 10:30 a.m. they were investigating “a report of a suspicious occurrence” and that there was a large police presence at the scene.

The high school said in another post at 10:52 a.m. the lockdown was cleared.

“Students and teachers will be released by classroom onto buses to the Northeast DPS bus terminal on Dallas St., just north of Northfield Blvd. Parents can reunite with their students there,” the district said in the post. The address of the terminal is 4937 Dallas Street.

“All students were safe throughout this incident, nobody has harmed, and school will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the post added.

Northfield High School in Denver taken off lockdown after 'suspicious occurrence' investigation

Denver police said just before noon the original report was of a student with a gun. The campus was locked down, and a search turned up a paintball gun.

Two suspects were taken into custody, at least one of them off campus, according to police.

“No reported injuries and campus buildings are clear. Investigation ongoing. Any potential charges are pending,” Denver police tweeted.

Video sent to Denver7 from the scene showed two people being detained and escorted off the campus after the lockdown.

NORTHFIELD HS UPDATE — video just sent to me shows 2 people possibly in handcuffs being escorted off of the Northfield High School campus after an hour long lockdown this morning. A DPS spokesman said there was a report of a weapon on campus. Students are safe. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/9rUDNLLJZ4 — Bayan Wang (@bayanwang) May 26, 2022

The school originally posted on Facebook around 10:15 a.m. and said the site of the incident “appears to be confined only to Building 3, the gym building, and law enforcement officers have been clearing students out of that building safely.”

“Given the strength of the law enforcement response, clearly DPD and DPS are taking this situation very seriously and doing a very professional job of handling this matter,” the school said in the Facebook post.

“If your student is not yet on campus, please keep them home,” the school said. “If they are here, keep in touch with them and reassure them that this incident is being handled with the utmost regard for safety. We are hoping it is a false alarm, but we definitely understand how terribly scary and anxiety-provoking it is, especially given recent events in Texas.”

Will Jones, a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, said the district received a report of a student with a weapon on campus. Jones said there were no reported shots fired and that the district was not aware of anyone who was injured. Jones said district officials were still discussing whether or not to move the students to another building or school.

Police are expected to give an update on the incident around noon, which will be live-streamed in the player embedded below or by clicking here.

Northfield High School update

Alex, a parent whose daughter attends the high school, said he was not getting much in the way of communication from the district or police as he stood near the campus around 11 a.m. He said he and his daughter, and other parents, were getting more information from students from inside the school, and that everyone was tense.

"After what happened in Texas, and this keeps happening here, I believe it's time for them to put in metal detectors," Alex said. "Get more information for parents and for students."

According to DPS, there were 1,570 students enrolled at the school this year. According to the school, Thursday is the last day of school at the high school.

The situation comes two days after an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. And it comes a day after a 14-year-old student from Boulder was arrested in connection with a school shooting threat at Casey Middle School in Boulder that was made Tuesday regarding celebrations planned for Thursday, according to Boulder police.

Denver Public Schools said Wednesday it would have extra police officers on hand for the rest of the school year, which ends next Friday, after the shooting in Texas.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.