Northbound lanes of I-25 near Greenland Road reopen following crash Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A crash in the Gap Project temporarily stopped all northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near the Greenland Road exit this morning.

Cpl. Ivan Alvarado with Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 6:24 a.m. A tow truck driver lost control and crashed into several vehicles, Alvarado said.

One person was transported to Castle Rock Adventists Hospital in unknown condition, he said.

One northbound lane reopened around 7:05 a.m. and all lanes were back open as of 7:30 a.m.

