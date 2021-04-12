Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northbound lanes of I-25 near Greenland Road reopen following crash Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Crash on I-25 at Greenland Road exit_April 12 2021
Posted at 7:57 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 09:59:31-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A crash in the Gap Project temporarily stopped all northbound traffic on Interstate 25 near the Greenland Road exit this morning.

Cpl. Ivan Alvarado with Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 6:24 a.m. A tow truck driver lost control and crashed into several vehicles, Alvarado said.

One person was transported to Castle Rock Adventists Hospital in unknown condition, he said.

One northbound lane reopened around 7:05 a.m. and all lanes were back open as of 7:30 a.m.

Click here for a live traffic radar.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting