Northbound lanes of I-25 closed for crash north of Greeley

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed due to a crash involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.

The road is closed between exit 259 at Crossroads Boulevard and exit 262 at State Highway 392, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, said the first call about the crash came in at 6:49 a.m.

Extrication is now underway, he said.

There is no information available as of now regarding injuries or cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.