Northbound lanes of I-25 reopen following crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened Friday morning following a crash involving five vehicles.

The road was closed between exit 259 at Crossroads Boulevard and exit 262 at State Highway 392, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, said the first call about the crash came in at 6:49 a.m.

They had to extricate at least one person, he said.

One driver was seriously injured, and a passenger was also injured, he said.

One of the drivers involved was issued a summons.

There is no information available as of now regarding injuries or cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.