Northbound I-25 reopens after crash near Mead

DENVER — I-25 has reopened after a crash near Mead caused a full closure of northbound I-25, as well as one southbound lane of the interstate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the crash around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Northbound lanes and the left lane of southbound I-25 closed between exit 245 for Mead and the exit for State Highway 56. The southbound lane reopened around 5:45 a.m., and all northbound lanes reopened at about 6:10 a.m.

Details were not immediately available on what caused the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.