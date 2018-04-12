Nolan Arenado believes he 'was thrown at' as melee erupts at Coors Field

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 4:12AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 3:56AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:45AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 2:27AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:04AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 12:01AM MDT expiring April 12 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 11:52PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
DENVER -- Rockies star Nolan Arenado walked to the batter's box in the bottom of the third inning fully aware of the situation.
Three players had been plunked in less than 24 hours, including two Wednesday. Arenado thought the Padres might retaliate, but not against him. So when Padres starter Luis Perdomo unleashed a 96-mph fastball behind him and shoulder level, Arenado exploded with anger. He charged the mound, triggering a basebrawl that led to five ejections and enough bad blood to inspire another Taylor Swift hit.
"Just getting thrown at, 96 inside. All of the above. It's probably just frustrating," said Arenado, who dodged Perdomo's flying glove as he attempted to punch him. "I don't have to too much to say about it. They felt they had to do something, and I felt I had to do something."
Arenado faces discipline, even as manager Bud Black defended his actions, explaining, "He was intentionally thrown at."
An MLB source told Denver7 a ruling could come as soon as Thursday. Umpires ejected Arenado, Gerardo Parra, who jumped onto the pile and threw a punch at catcher A.J. Ellis, and pitcher German Marquez. A pair of San Diego players were tossed: Perdomo and Elllis. Players can appeal the league's decision, and the Rockies involved likely will in order to stagger the impact on the roster.
"Yeah, I expect to be suspended. Hopefully it's not a long time," Arenado said.
The animosity between the teams began to bubble Tuesday night when Rockies reliever Scott Oberg hit San Diego center fielder Manuel Margot in the ribs. It left him spitting up blood and landing on the 10-day disabled list. As such, it was no surprise the Padres plunked Rockies shortstop Trevor Story in the first inning. If that evened the score, what happened next became too much for the Padres to accept. Marquez struck Hunter Renfroe in the forearm. Though he was attempting to swing, San Diego took a critical view of the inside pitch.
Arenado later stepped into the box, and Perdomo let loose.
"I think it was a little high. I didn't think it was possible (that they were going to hit him). But obviously they felt it was necessary," second baseman D.J. LeMahieu said. "It didn't surprise me Nolan went out there. He had to do what he had to do."
Added outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, "The guy is throwing 92, 93 (mph) and suddenly he's 97 and up near his shoulder. I went out there ready to take punches or throw punches. Whatever it took to protect 28 (Arenado)."
The Padres explained that several of their players were hit, and that Perdomo has the right to pitch inside. Given the differing views of Wednesday's melee, tension could linger when the teams face off on April 23 at Coors Field in a three-game series.
"I don't know," Gonzalez said. "We don't come to the field to fight. I guess we will see."